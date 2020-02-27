Harry Morton Dies: Owner Of Viper Room, Pink Taco Was 38 – Medical Examiner Says Natural Causes

UPDATE : Nightclub and restaurant entrepreneur Harry Morton died of natural causes, “probably cardiac arrhythmia,” according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, who issued a report today.

Morton died at age 38 in November. He was the former owner of the Viper Room nightclub and founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain.

EARLIER: Restaurant and nightclub entrepreneur Harry Morton, who owned the Pink Taco eateries and the famed Viper Room nightclub, has died at age 38. He was found unresponsive by his younger brother, Matthew, in his Beverly Hills home Saturday afternoon.

No cause of death has been determined. An autopsy will be performed to determine what happened, but authorities said foul play is not suspected.

Morton came from a restaurant family. His grandfather, Arnie Morton, co-founded the Morton’s Steakhouse chain. His father, Peter Morton, was the founder of the Hard Rock Cafe chain, and Harry worked for him for a number of years.

Harry Morton also bought the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood in 2008.

Morton’s half-sister, model Domino Harvey, died of a drug overdose in 2005.