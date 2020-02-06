‘Harriet’ & ‘Honey Boy’ Outfit Stay Gold Features Raises $10M For Film & TV Projects

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Daniela Taplin Lundberg’s Stay Gold Features (Harriet) says it has secured $10 million in funding from undisclosed private investors for film and TV projects.

Stay Gold Film Fund II will back in-house development and production and be managed by New York-based Taplin Lundberg, who with head of development Rebecca Cammarata oversees Stay Gold Features’ slate of film and TV projects. Partners in Stay Gold Features include Bill and Laurie Benenson.

Stay Gold is currently in post-production on Good Joe Bell, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton. Films currently in development include The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Edmund Morris; Black Lion, which the company is developing with Andrew Garfield; and previously unannounced project The Mysterious Tadpole, based on the children’s book by Steven Kellogg.

Launched in 2016, the company has produced or co-produced eight features. Recent releases include Focus Features’ Harriet, co-produced with Debra Martin Chase and starring Cynthia Erivo, who has beeen nominated for two Oscars; and 2019 Amazon Studios release Honey Boy, written by Shia LaBeouf and starring LaBeouf and Noah Jupe.

Previous titles include Sundance breakout Patti Cake$; A Ciambra, directed by Jonas Carpignano; and Under the Silver Lake.

Prior to launching the company, Taplin Lundberg was a co-founding partner of Red Crown Productions, the banner she established with Daniel Crown and Riva Marker. Red Crown produced films including Cary Fukunaga’s Beasts of No Nation and What Maisie Knew, starring Julianne Moore and Alexander Skarsgård. Before that she was a partner at Plum Pictures where she produced movies including The Kids Are All Right and Grace Is Gone.