Harriet Dyer To Star In Justin Spitzer’s NBC Comedy Pilot ‘American Auto’

EXCLUSIVE: Harriet Dyer (The InBetween) is set as a lead in NBC single-camera comedy pilot American Auto, from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Universal Television.

Written by Spitzer, American Auto is set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit, where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

Dyer will play Sadie, an ambitious type-A head of communications at Payne.

Spitzer executive produces with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Dyer will next be seen in Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man for Blumhouse-Universal, set to hit theaters next week. She recently starred in The InBetween which ran for one season on NBC, and also appeared in The Other Guy and No Activity for Australian streaming service Stan. She’s repped by Atlas Artists, UTA, RGM and Jackoway Austin.