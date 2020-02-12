‘Harriet’ Star Cynthia Erivo To Lead Cast In Amblin Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Carrier’ Based On QCode Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Amblin Partners has acquired film rights to Carrier, the hit sci-fi-thriller podcast created by audio studio QCode and Dan Blank.

Tony, Grammy and Emmy-winner Cynthia Erivo, fresh off her two Oscar nominations for Harriet, is attached to star and will reprise her role from the podcast. Blank will also write and direct the film.

Erivo will play Raylene, a truck driver who accepts an off-the-books long hall trucking assignment to cover for her ill father. She soon realizes that her mysterious cargo is a threat to the world and various forces begin targeting her to control or destroy it.

Erivo will also produce, along with Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special) and QCode partner Rob Herting. Fred Berger and David Henning will executive produce.

Related Story This Week In Music: Billie Eilish, Elton John At Oscars, Taylor Swift Signs New Pub Deal

Amblin Partners’ President of Production Jeb Brody and Creative Executive John Buderwitz will oversee production for the studio, which is coming off three Oscar wins and $290M+ global box office for 1917.

Carrier marks QCode’s first feature film adaptation. The company has a number of pod-to-screen adaptations in the works.

Brody commented, “A great story can transcend its medium to find new forms and new audiences. Cynthia, Dan and QCode created a gripping and entertaining podcast that deserved all the praise and attention it garnered. We can’t wait to work with them to tell this story in its next evolution.”

Erivo added, “It’s an absolute pleasure to be able to bring this podcast to the screen and marks the beginning of a new adventure in creativity for me as a producer.”

Podcast Carrier was featured by Esquire as one of The Best Podcasts of 2019 early this fall and was named Apple’s Best Fiction Show of the Year. Erivo both starred in and co-produced the seven episode season.

Erivo is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.