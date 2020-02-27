Hannah Storm Stays In The Game, Re-Ups With ESPN

Twelve years into her ESPN career, Hannah Storm is playing on. The veteran sportscaster has re-upped with the Worldwide Leader in a new multiyear contract extension.

A three-time Sports Emmy nominee for Outstanding Studio Host and a regular presenter at the annual ceremony, Storm is an anchor for ESPN’s signature SportsCenter show and has co-hosted such marquee events as the Super Bowl, Wimbledon, the NBA Finals, the U.S. Open and the College Football National Championship.

“Sports is part of my DNA,” Storm said in a social media post. “I love sharing that with ESPN viewers.”

Storm also has covered the Rose Parade for Disney sibling ABC, co-anchored daredevil Nik Wallenda’s live Niagara Falls tightrope walk for ABC News and served as a correspondent for ABC’s newsmagazine 20/20. Taking a break from sports broadcasting, she also spent five years at CBS News as host of The Early Show in the 2000s.

She joined ESPN in 2008, after a stint at NBC Sports and launching her career at CNN, where she was the first female host of CNN Sports Tonight.

In 2008, Storm created Brainstormin’ Productions and has produced, executive produced and directed several projects for ESPN and espnW including: Unmatched, for Peabody Award-winning 30 for 30 series. She also has authored two books.