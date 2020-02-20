Berlin Film Festival Responds To Terror Attack In German Town Of Hanau, Updates On Security Measures

The Berlin Film Festival has issued a statement in response to last night’s terror attack in Germany and updated on its security measures.

A festival spokesperson told us, “We are deeply saddened to hear what has happened in Hanau and our thoughts go out to the victims and their families.

“As always, the Berlinale has high standard security measures in place and is in constant exchange with the security authorities in Berlin. This includes bag checks and the prohibition of large pieces of luggage at the Berlinale venues. In addition, the Berlinale and the individual venues are closely monitored and supervised by the security authorities.

“We are kept informed on a regular basis and are able to adapt our security measure on short notice. For the moment, we don’t have any indications to change the existing security measures. We cannot provide any information about further measures to avoid negating their effectiveness. We look forward to a peaceful and cosmopolitan Berlinale.”

The festival and EFM got underway today under grey and rainy skies in the German capital. A terror attack, Coronavirus, the festival’s Alfred Bauer situation and local infrastructural challenges have not made for the most serene start to the event. The festival’s jury presser this morning was headlined by Jeremy Irons putting to bed past comments he made about same-sex marriage and abortion.

Organizers will be hoping the focus shifts firmly to the films from now.