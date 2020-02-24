‘Halston’: Krysta Rodriguez To Play Liza Minnelli In Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Actress-singer Krysta Rodriguez (Smash, Trial & Error) has been cast opposite Ewan McGregor in Halston, Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix limited series starring McGregor as the iconic designer. Rodriguez will play Liza Minnelli, Halston’s muse and best friend.

Little is known about Halston. In the project’s original incarnation, before Murphy came on board and made it one of the projects under his mega Netflix deal, it was written by Sharr White (The Affair) and to be directed by Dan Minahan, who worked with Murphy on another limited about a famous designer, FX’s Versace: American Crime Story.. Halston is believed to be tracking Halston (born Roy Halston Frowick) as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970’s and ‘80’s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself.

Halston started off as a milliner and rose to fame after designing the pillbox hat Jacqueline Kennedy wore to her husband’s presidential inauguration in 1961. He then segued to women’s wear with designs that were deemed minimalist but sophisticated, glamorous but comfortable. Halston had a slew of celebrity clients including Anjelica Huston, Lauren Bacall, Margaux Hemingway, Elizabeth Taylor, Bianca Jagger and Minnelli. His friendship with Minnelli carried on for decades.

Halston extends Rodriguez’s relationship with Netflix where she is coming off a co-starring role opposite Matthew Broderick in post-apocalyptic dramedy Daybreak. Her other previous TV credits include Smash, Trial & Error and Quantico.

Like Minnelli, Rodriguez is also a singer and a Broadway actress. Her stage credits include The Adams Family and Spring Awakening. The two previously appeared together on NBC’s Broadway-themed series Smash; Rodriguez was a series regular, while Minnelly guest starred.