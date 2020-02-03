Guns N’ Roses Will Be First Rock Band To Play L.A.’s New SoFi Stadium

Welcome to the jungle, SoFi Stadium. Promoters said today that Guns N’ Roses will be the first rock band to play a concert at Los Angeles’ new stadium that opens in the summer.

Singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and the boys will hit the stage of the Inglewood venue on August 8. The stadium will open with a pair of Taylor Swift concerts in late July, followed by country star Kenny Chesney on August 1.

SoFi Stadium John G. Mabanglo/Shutterstock

The quadruple bill of Def Leppard, Motley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts had been set as the first rock show at the stadium, but their gig isn’t until September 5, just before the 2020 NFL season starts. The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will cal SoFi home starting then.

The massive venue is the showpiece of the multibillion-dollar Hollywood Park Restoration project.

Guns N’ Roses came screaming out of the Sunset Strip club scene with their 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction. The record features such hard rock classics as “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City” and the No. 1 pop single “Sweet Child o’ Mine.” The album spent five weeks at No. 1 and is among the top-selling discs of all time at 18 million-plus units in the U.S. alone.

A staple on classic rock radio, the group reunited in 2016 after decades apart and continues to tour. The band played a sold-out show at Dodger Stadium that year.

Tickets for the SoFi Stadium gig go on sale at noon PT Friday.

The stadium on South Prairie Avenue just east of the Forum will have a seating capacity of about 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with 260 luxury suites, 13,000-plus premium seats and more than 3 million square feet of usable space.