Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Sundance Film Festival Awards: ‘Minari’ Scores Double Top Honors – The Complete Winners List

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

BAFTAs: '1917' Takes Best Film Among 7 Nods - Full Winners List

Read the full story

‘Groundhog Day’ Returns Bill Murray In New Jeep Commercial

There’s a sense of deja vu in at least one Super Bowl commercial whose pre-game release is lighting up the internet.

Bill Murray returns in a Jeep commerical that reprises his role in the 1993 comedy classic Groundhog Dayin which he plays Phil Connors, a TV weatherman on assignment to cover the annual Punxsutawney Phil goundhog prediction on winter’s duration. But while at the event, he’s caught in  time loop, reliving the same day over and over.

Groundhog Day has gained momentum through repeated showings on television, and is often included in lists of the best comedy films. In 2006, the film was added to the United States National Film Registry.

Now, it returns as a commercial. Watch it above

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad