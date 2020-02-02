‘Groundhog Day’ Returns Bill Murray In New Jeep Commercial

There’s a sense of deja vu in at least one Super Bowl commercial whose pre-game release is lighting up the internet.

Bill Murray returns in a Jeep commerical that reprises his role in the 1993 comedy classic Groundhog Day, in which he plays Phil Connors, a TV weatherman on assignment to cover the annual Punxsutawney Phil goundhog prediction on winter’s duration. But while at the event, he’s caught in time loop, reliving the same day over and over.

Groundhog Day has gained momentum through repeated showings on television, and is often included in lists of the best comedy films. In 2006, the film was added to the United States National Film Registry.

Now, it returns as a commercial. Watch it above