‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19’ Lead ABC To Thursday Ratings Win

ABC’s duo of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 returned to the top of heap in broadcast primetime Thursday, helping the network take the top spot in overall ratings and viewership in Nielsen fast-affiliate data.

Grey’s (1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 5.97M viewers) was the night’s top-rated show, while its lead-in Station 19 (1.0, 6.55M) was the night’s most-watched program. Both were even with last week, when they were beaten by Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro awards show. Last night, the duo was followed by A Million Little Things (0.6, 3.72M), which also was steady.

Univision’s series finale of its telenovela Rubi (0.6, 1.81M) paced the Spanish-language network last night, placing it third among all broadcasters in the 9 PM time slot.

Fox finished tied with Univision for No. 2 overall in the ratings race Thursday, with a fresh lineup led off by Last Man Standing (0.7, 3.09M), which was even with last week in the demo, followed by Outmatched (0.5, 4.28M) which was steady in the demo but saw a healthy boost in viewers. Deputy (0.6, 3.64M) bumped up a tenth.

CBS was second in viewers Thursday despite its mostly repeat lineup. It’s lone original was its 10 PM rookie drama Tommy (0.5, 4.64M), which rose a tenth in the demo to a series high.

At NBC, its comedy block included new episodes of Superstore (0.6, 2.60M) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.5, 1.77M), both down a tenth, followed by steady Will & Grace (0.4, 2.06M) and rookie Indebted (0.4, 1.49M). Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 3.28M), already the longest-running TV primetime live-action series in history and renewed earlier Thursday for three more seasons as part of a mega Dick Wolf-NBC deal, was off a tenth.

Katy Keene (0.1, 490,000) was even with its previous week at the CW.