‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19′ Give ABC Thursday Win; CBS’ ‘Tommy’ Steadiest Among Week 2 Shows

The one-two punch of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy made ABC the top-rated network in primetime Thursday, a night that saw the second week of midseason offerings Indebted on NBC and Katy Keene on the CW fall from their premieres, and CBS’ Tommy starring Edie Falco hold steady.

It was CBS with the night’s most-watched and top-rated program however in Young Sheldon, which drew a 1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 8.84 million viewers and was steady with last week. It launched a comedy that helped the network to the top spot in overall viewers, with The Unicorn (0.8, 6.04M), Mom (0.8, 6.26M) and Carol’s Second Act (0.6, 4.87M) all up a tenth leading into Week 2 of Tommy (0.4, 4.41M).

The police drama was steady with last week’s debut in the demo; it saw a slight dip in viewers but still won the 10 PM hour in the metric. Among the new shows it saw the biggest Live+3 lifts, adding three tenths in the demo and 2.31M viewers (both up by 48%).

Related Story 'Saturday Night Live' Ratings Rise With Host RuPaul & Musical Guest Justin Bieber

Station 19 (0.9, 5.98M) was even with last week, while Grey’s (1.0, 5.55M) dipped a tenth but rose in viewers, as did A Million Little Things (0.6, 3.70M).

NBC’s comedy lineup included the return of newly renewed Superstore (0.6, 2.34M) after last week giving way to the season premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Last night, the cop comedy (0.5, 1.79M) was off two-tenths from its season bow but even with the second episode that followed. Will & Grace (0.4, 1.96M), off a tenth, led into the second week of the Fran Drescher-toplined Indebted (0.3, 1.53M) which fell in both the demo and total viewers. Law & Order: SVU (0.7, 3.32M) was the top-rated show at 10 PM, up a tenth.

Fox’s new comedy Outmatched (0.5, 2.17M) dipped a tenth last night but topped Brooklyn in total viewers in their 8:30 PM time slot. It was bookend by Last Man Standing (0.6, 3.68M), off two tenths, and Deputy (0.5, 3.38M), down a tenth.

The CW’s second week of Katy Keene (0.1, 560,000), its Riverdale spinoff with Lucy Hale, also dropped in both ratings metrics. Legacies (0.2, 620K) was steady.