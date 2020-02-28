‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sets Alex Karev Farewell Following Justin Chambers’ Exit, Character’s Fate To Be Revealed Next Week

The wait is almost over — Grey’s Anatomy fans will finally get answers to what happened to Dr. Alex Karev and closure to his character’s exit months after the departure of the series’ original cast member Justin Chambers.

The March 5 episode of the hit medical drama, entitled ‘Leave A Light On’, will feature a farewell to Alex Karev. “After 16 seasons, we’re saying goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev next Thursday. See how his story ends,” says ABC’s promo that aired at the end of tonight’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy. The emotional video was comprised by images of Chambers as Karev through the years, accompanied by A Great Big World’s heart-wrenching anthem ‘Say Something’.

Alex was last seen in Grey’s Anatomy November 14 episode, in which he left the hospital to take care of his sick mother. As Deadline revealed when breaking the news of Chambers’ departure from the show in early January, that had been his last appearance on the series.

Because the exit was so sudden, it took the writers time to craft a proper farewell for the character. There have been some clues over the past few episodes as the writers have been building toward the big March 5 reveal of his fate. In one episode, Jo (Camilla Luddington), to whom Alex had been married, told Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) that he had stopped returning her calls and that he was “going through something.” In tonight’s episode, Jo went further. Alex “left me,” said. “I think he woke up one day and felt the need to escape his life and me.”

Chambers’ Dr. Alex Karev was introduced in the Grey’s series premiere as a surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital, eventually rising to resident and later becoming a pediatric surgical fellow.

Alex quickly become a fan favorite with his attentive skills in pediatrics and compassionate nature with friends. Initially disliked by his fellow interns because of his brusque and dismissive manner with patients and co-workers, he earned their respect because of his profound skill for his specialty. His character went through two marriages, first to Katherine Heigl’s Izzie, and later to Jo Wilson (Luddington).

After being sacked as department head of pediatric surgery, Alex was hired as Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery at Pacific Northwest General Hospital.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement to Deadline in January. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”