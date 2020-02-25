Click to Skip Ad
Bob Chapek Replaces Bob Iger As Disney CEO; Iger Executive Chairman Through 2021

Greg Kinnear Sets Broadway Debut In ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

Greg Kinnear
Courtesy of WME

Greg Kinnear will take over the role of Atticus Finch in Broadway’s To Kill A Mockingbird, producers announced today. Kinnear, in his Broadway debut, will follow Ed Harris, who took over the role last fall from Jeff Daniels.

Kinnear, a 1998 Oscar nominee for As Good As It Gets, will begin performances in Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of the Harper Lee novel on April 21; Harris’ final performance is April 19.

Harris has been playing Atticus since November, when he took over for Daniels, who had originated the role with a Tony Award-nominated performance a year earlier.

Kinnear’s casting was announced by lead producers Scott Rudin and Barry Diller. Kinnear’s upcoming film projects include Ira Sachs’ Frankie, Philippa Lowthorpe’s comedy Misbehaviour, and Nicholas Jarecki’s thriller Dreamland. His previous credits include Sabrina, You’ve Got Mail and Mystery Men, among others.

Tomorrow, Harris and the rest of the Broadway cast will perform To Kill A Mockingbird at Madison Square Garden in a free performance for 18,000 New York public school students. Spike Lee will emcee the event that producers are calling the largest single performance of a theatrical work ever.

A Mockingbird national tour starring Richard Thomas is set to kick off in August, and Rhys Ifans will play Atticus in London’s West End production at the Gielgud Theatre, opening in May.

