When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit, Oscar-winner Caroline Link’s feature adaptation of the novel by Judith Kerr, has been boarded for U.S. rights by Greenwich Entertainment.

German sales agent Beta Cinema brokered the deal at EFM. Pic was a local hit in German when it was released last year, grossing $5.8M.

The movie is a Sommerhaus production in co-production with Warner Bros. Entertainment, Nextfilm Filmproduktion, La Siala Entertainment, Hugofilm Production, and RAI Cinema. It stars Carla Juri (Blade Runner 2049), Oliver Masucci (Never Look Away) and Riva Krymalowski in the story of nine year-old Anna, who in 1933 has to flee the Nazis, leaving her favourite stuffed pink rabbit behind. From now, the toy dominates Anna’s thoughts, as her family moves to Zurich and Paris, to finally land in London.

“Our heroine feels the effects of tyranny, anti-semitism, displacement and being a refugee and despite these real dangers, somehow manages to keep her innocence and sense of adventure through it all. Caroline Link has created a new classic film of 20th century childhood in extremis”, said Edward Arentz, Greenwich co-MD, who negotiated the deal with Beta Cinema CEO Dirk Schuerhoff.