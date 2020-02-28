Green Day Postpones Tour In Asia Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Green Day has joined the roster of bands postponing tour dates in Asia out of concern about the coronavirus. “We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus,” the band tweeted last night.

“We know it sucks,” the tweet continues, “as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.”

Also yesterday, BTS canceled April dates in its hometown of Seoul, South Korea. Other bands canceling shows in Asia include K-pop groups NCT, GOT7 and Winner.

Earlier this week, the annual Korean music festival at the Hollywood Bowl was canceled, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra canceled a 2020 tour of Asia.

The postponed Green Day spring shows were to have taken place in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and other locales.