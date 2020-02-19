Good Deed Entertainment Acquires Ed Westwick World War II Drama ‘Enemy Lines’

EXCLUSIVE: Good Deed Entertainment has ac today that they have acquired the North American distribution rights tthe World War II drama Enemy Lines starring Ed Westwick, John Hannah, Tom Wisdom, Corey Johnson, Pawel Delag, Vladimir Epifantsev and Kirill Pletnyov. The deal came out of AFM and the film is set to open in select theaters as well as on-demand on April 24. This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

Anders Banke directed the film from a script written by Michael Wright. Enemy Lines marks the first English-language feature for Banke. Tom George, Andy Thompson, Nadzeya Huselnikava and Aleksandr Kushaev produced.

Inspired by true events, the film follows a 1943 British commando squad that is teamed with an American officer on a covert mission into Poland, deep behind enemy lines. Working with the resistance they cross the harsh wilderness intent on kidnapping and extracting a sought-after Polish scientist, Dr. Fabian, from the Germans. Fabian is known to hold information on secret innovations that would prove vital to the Allied efforts. With a German hunter unit on their tail and a Russian squad also intent on kidnapping Fabian for their own ends, it becomes a race against time, that for the winners, will change the shape of the war.

“We are proud to bring this heroic WWII true story to audiences this spring,” said Scott Donley, CEO and Founder of Good Deed Entertainment. “75 years ago, these soldiers put their lives on the line to bring the war to an end, and we are thrilled to bring these unsung hero’s stories to audiences everywhere.”

Kristin Harris and Robbie Chernow negotiated the deal for Good Deed Entertainment along with James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri of AMP International on behalf of the filmmakers.