‘Goliath’: J.K. Simmons & Bruce Dern Join Final Season Of Amazon Drama Series

J.K. Simmons and Bruce Dern are set as series regulars opposite Billy Bob Thornton in the upcoming fourth and final season of Amazon’s hit legal drama Goliath.

Created by David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro, Goliath season 4 sees Billy McBride (Thornton) taking on a case that tackles a timely global crisis impacting an entire generation. Goliath also stars Nina Arianda (Stan & Ollie) as Patty Solis-Papagian, Tania Raymonde (Cliffs of Freedom) as Brittany Gold, Diana Hopper (Bit) as Denise McBride and Julie Brister (Review) as Marva Jefferson.

Simmons plays George Zax, head of a family-owned and operated pharmaceutical company, one of the nation’s biggest. Dern will portray Frank Zax, George’s brother and the scientific genius and ostracized black sheep of the Zax family.

Lawrence Trilling serves as showrunner and executive producer of the series which hails from Amazon Studios. Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Ana de la Reguera and Julie Brister co-star in the series, executive produced by Trilling, Geyer Kosinski and Jennifer Ames & Steve Turner.

Simmons won the 2015 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of a merciless jazz instructor in Sony Pictures Classics’ Whiplash. He was recently seen starring in the second season of the critically acclaimed Starz series Counterpart. This December, Simmons will star alongside Chris Pratt in the sci-fi thriller The Tomorrow War.

Two-time Oscar nominee Dern recently appeared as real-life rancher George Spahn in Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-nominated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His other recent credits include Focus Features’ The Mustang, Showtime’s comedy Black Monday and Stephen King series Mr. Mercedes for the AT&T Audience Network.