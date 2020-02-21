‘Goliath’ Adds Geoffrey Arend & Brandon Scott As Series Regulars, Two Recurring For Season 4

EXCLUSIVE: Madam Secretary alum Geoffrey Arend and Brandon Scott (Dead To Me) are set as series regulars opposite Billy Bob Thornton in the upcoming fourth and final season of Amazon’s hit legal drama Goliath, and Obba Babatundé (S.W.A.T.) and Elias Koteas (Chicago P.D.) have been cast in recurring roles.

Created by David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro, Goliath season 4 sees Billy McBride (Thornton) taking on a case that tackles a timely global crisis impacting an entire generation. Goliath also stars Nina Arianda (Stan & Ollie) as Patty Solis-Papagian, Tania Raymonde (Cliffs of Freedom) as Brittany Gold, Diana Hopper (Bit) as Denise McBride and Julie Brister (Review) as Marva Jefferson.

Arend will play Griffin Petock, a charismatic manipulator and defense attorney representing three key players in a series of cases.

Scott will portray Robert Bettencourt, a young, ambitious senior associate at white-shoe law firm Margolis & True, always seemingly in personal and professional conflict.

Obba Babatundé, Elias Koteas Amazon Studios

Babatundé recurs as Ivan Tillinger, the CEO of Tillinger Health.

Koteas is Tom True, the co-founding partner of white-shoe law firm Margolis & True, who finds himself at odds with the firm’s most important clients.

Lawrence Trilling serves as showrunner and executive producer of the series which hails from Amazon Studios. Geyer Kosinski (Fargo) also executive produces with Jennifer Ames & Steve Turner (Boardwalk Empire).

Arend starred in and directed for 5 seasons on the hit CBS drama Madam Secretary. His other TV credits include series regular roles on Body of Proof and Trust Me, and he most recently had recurring roles on Showtime’s The Affair and Syfy’s The Magicians. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Door 24.

Scott is recurring on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and NBC’s This is Us, and recently starred in the Netflix hit Dead to Me, the CBS All Access series Strange Angel and the critically acclaimed limited series Guerilla. He’s repped by Sweeney Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.

Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated Babatundé can currently be seen in CBS’ action drama S.W.A.T. and Netflix drama Dear White People. Next up, he will be seen in the anticipated Hulu limited drama series Little Fires Everywhere. Babatundé is repped by Artists & Representatives and Margie Weiner Management.

Koteas’ film credits include multiple collaborations with Atom Egoyan, David Fincher (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Zodiac), Martin Scorsese (Shutter Island), Antoine Fuqua (Shooter), Terrence Malick and David Cronenberg, and he most recently co-starred with Kate Mara and Ellen Page in Tali Shalom-Ezer’s My Days of Mercy. On the television side, Koteas starred on Dick Wolf’s hit series Chicago P.D. for five seasons, and AMC’s The Killing alongside Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman. Koteas is repped by UTA, Kipperman Management and Katz Golden Rosenman.