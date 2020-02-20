Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘First Wives Club’ Alums Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler & Diane Keaton Reteam For ‘Family Jewels’ Comedy At New Republic

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Analysts Grill ViacomCBS Chief After Weak Q4 Debut; Stock Plunges 17%

Read the full story

‘First Wives Club’ Alums Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler & Diane Keaton Reteam For ‘Family Jewels’ Comedy At New Republic

Goldie Hawn Bette Midler Diane Keaton
(L-R) Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton Shutterstock`

New Republic Pictures has won an auction for Peter Hoare’s pitch Family Jewels, a multigenerational family comedy that returns Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton back on the big screen together for the first time since the 1996 blockbuster The First Wives Club. 

New Republic

In Family Jewels, Hawn, Midler and Keaton’s characters are forced to spend the Christmas holidays together, along with their kids and grandkids, after the man they were all once married to drops dead in a New York City department store. New Republic is eyeing a production start this year. Hoare will also write the screenplay. Last May, one of the biggest deals to come out of the Cannes Film Festival was the sale of Hoare’s original spec Down Under Cover to Paramount with Chris Hemsworth and Tiffany Haddish attached to star. His new dramaedy starring Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz, Standing Up, Falling Down, opens tomorrow.

Bradley Fischer New Republic

New Republic principals Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer will produce, along with Alan Nevins.  Tracey Nyberg will executive produce.  Fischer and Nevins packaged the project with the three leads and, together with Nyberg, who brought in Hoare.

“The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I’m thrilled to help reunite them on screen for generations of fans,” says Fischer.

Brian Oliver
New Republic

“This movie fits perfectly in our plan to finance and produce four to six major studio theatricals a year and puts movie stars back where they ought to be – on the big screen” adds Oliver.

Nevins said “Brad and I always wanted Peter for this project but he was constantly busy.  To our great joy, after the Cannes sale, we were able to get the three of us united.  I, and the public, have waited many years for these three ladies to star in another film together.”

Hoare is repped by Kailey Marsh at Brillstein, and Hayes Robbins at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. The deal was negotiated for New Republic by Michael Moskowitz with Manatt, Phelps and Phillips.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad