‘First Wives Club’ Alums Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler & Diane Keaton Reteam For ‘Family Jewels’ Comedy At New Republic

New Republic Pictures has won an auction for Peter Hoare’s pitch Family Jewels, a multigenerational family comedy that returns Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton back on the big screen together for the first time since the 1996 blockbuster The First Wives Club.

In Family Jewels, Hawn, Midler and Keaton’s characters are forced to spend the Christmas holidays together, along with their kids and grandkids, after the man they were all once married to drops dead in a New York City department store. New Republic is eyeing a production start this year. Hoare will also write the screenplay. Last May, one of the biggest deals to come out of the Cannes Film Festival was the sale of Hoare’s original spec Down Under Cover to Paramount with Chris Hemsworth and Tiffany Haddish attached to star. His new dramaedy starring Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz, Standing Up, Falling Down, opens tomorrow.

New Republic principals Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer will produce, along with Alan Nevins. Tracey Nyberg will executive produce. Fischer and Nevins packaged the project with the three leads and, together with Nyberg, who brought in Hoare.

“The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I’m thrilled to help reunite them on screen for generations of fans,” says Fischer.

“This movie fits perfectly in our plan to finance and produce four to six major studio theatricals a year and puts movie stars back where they ought to be – on the big screen” adds Oliver.

Nevins said “Brad and I always wanted Peter for this project but he was constantly busy. To our great joy, after the Cannes sale, we were able to get the three of us united. I, and the public, have waited many years for these three ladies to star in another film together.”

Hoare is repped by Kailey Marsh at Brillstein, and Hayes Robbins at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. The deal was negotiated for New Republic by Michael Moskowitz with Manatt, Phelps and Phillips.