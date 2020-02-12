‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Renewed For Season 2 By Epix

Forest Whitaker-led Godfather of Harlem is coming back for another go-round. Epix has renewed the drama series, from ABC Signature, for a 10-episode second season. Production on season 2 will begin in New York later this year.

While Epix does not release viewership data, Godfather of Harlem, boosted by strong word of mouth, has been a breakout hit, becoming the network’s top series. Epix President Michael Wright revealed some ratings data in announcing the drama’s renewal.

“Godfather of Harlem season one was a remarkable success, tripling previous viewership numbers for the network and earning acclaim from both critics and viewers alike,” said Wright. “We couldn’t wait to reunite with Chris, Paul, Forest and the team at ABC Signature to continue telling this compelling and extremely relevant story.”

While never in doubt, the Season 2 renewal for Godfather of Harlem comes more than two months after Season 1 ended its run on the network.



Created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

Season one cast also included Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Giancarlo Esposito, Lucy Fry, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Rafi Gavron and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy.

Godfather of Harlem is produced by ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios. Brancato and Eckstein executive produce with Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi, along with James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle, Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer. Brancato serves as showrunner.