Globalgate Ties With Indonesia’s Falcon Pictures; UK Casting Awards; Euro Producers Team For Animation – Global Briefs

Globalgate Entertainment, the U.S. consortium aligned with Lionsgate that specializes in financing and producing local-language content, has expanded its list of partners by bringing Indonesian outfit Falcon Pictures into the fold. Founded in 2010 by H.B. Naveen, Falcon Pictures, a major Indonesian production and distribution company, has produced the three highest grossing Indonesian films of all time: Warkop DKI Reborn 1, Dilan 1990, and Dilan 1991. Indonesia has a booming film industry since restrictions on foreign investment were lifted in 2016, with the number of cinemas more than doubling since then. Globalgate sources and curates intellectual properties and remakes, with a library of more than 20,000 titles. Its pre-existing partners are Lionsgate (US/UK/Canada), Televisa (Latin America), TF1(France), Nordisk (Scandinavia), Kadokawa (Japan), Lotte (Korea), Tobis (Germany), Rai (Italy), TME (Turkey), Belga Filmes (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), Paris Filmes (Brazil), CineColombia/Dynamo (Colombia), and Viva Communications (Philippines).

Sex Education, Chernobyl and Wild Rose scooped the top prizes at the 2nd CDG Casting Awards, run by the UK’s Casting Directors’ Guild, which were held in London yesterday (February 11). Nina Gold and Robert Sterne won Best Casting in a TV Drama for Chernobyl, Lauren Evans took Best Casting in a TV Comedy for Sex Education (Series 1), and Kahleen Crawford scooped Best Casting in a Film for Wild Rose.

Amsterdam-based studio Submarine, Alexandra Schatz Filmproduktion in Germany and Sweden’s Slugger Film have started production on their feature-length animated film Best Birthday Ever, based on the popular German picture books Karlchen (Little Charlie). The children’s pic is aimed for release in summer 2021. SC Films International handles sales. Deals have already been signed for Universum in Germany, Folketsbio in Sweden and Periscoop in the Benelux.