Global View Entertainment Acquires Found Footage Horror Pic ‘Followed’

EXCLUSIVE: The newly launched genre-centric distribution company Global View Entertainment has acquired the domestic rights to the Antoine Le-directed inventive found footage horror pic Followed starring Matthew Solomon. The pic is set for a theatrical release in major markets on April 10.

Written by Todd Klick, Followed introduces us to aspiring social media influencer “DropTheMike” (Solomon). When he is offered the opportunity to get a nice stack of cash for sponsorship of his channel, he’s joined by his video crew on a visit to one of the most haunted hotels in America. While there, he expects to have a horrific night of thrills and scares. What begins as a fun investigative challenge quickly descends into a personal hell of true evil, begging the timely question: how far would you go to pursue internet fame?

“We couldn’t be more excited to be launching our new distribution shingle with the acquisition and release of Followed, a truly innovative take on the genre featuring a group of extremely talented young actors,” said Global View President Grant Cramer. “The film examines our current obsession with online fame and notoriety at any cost while devolving into bone-chilling tension and horror.”

Followed is inspired by real-life events at the Hotel Cecil in downtown Los Angeles. The hotel has a reputation for being haunted and cursed and was the inspiration behind American Horror Story: Hotel. The pic is part of a slate of what is referred to as “Screen-Life” films, which are told by way of a computer screen recording. Followed is the first horror feature to tell the story entirely through a series of YouTube-like vlogs.

The movie also stars John Savage (The Last Full Measure; The Deer Hunter), Sam Valentine, Caitlin Grace, Tim Drier, and Kelsey Griswold. Followed marks the feature debut for Le, Klick as well as producer Matthew Ryan Brewbaker. Executive producers include J. Todd Harris, Thomas Pettinelli, Greg Berlant and Gregory Adkins as well as Grant Cramer, Richard Barner, Chad Doher and Wendy Moore from Global View Entertainment. Followed is a Viscape Arts and Branded Pictures Entertainment co-production.