‘Give Me Liberty’ Indie Spirit Winners Kirill Mikhanovsky & Alice Austen Sign With WME

EXCLUSIVE: In the wake of taking the John Cassvetees award at this year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards for their comedy Give Me Liberty, the pic’s director/co-scribe Kirill Mikhanovsky and scribe Alice Austen have inked with WME.

Give Me Liberty was nominated for four Film Independent Spirit Awards this year including Best Editing, Best Male Lead (Chris Galust) and Best Supporting Female (Lauren ‘Lolo’ Spencer). The movie made its world premiere at last year’s Sundance Film Festival and went on to screen in the Directors’ Fornight at last year’s Cannes. Made for less than $500K, Give Me Liberty centers around medical transport driver Vic who risks his job to shuttle a group of rowdy seniors and a Russian boxer to a funeral, dragging a young woman with ALS, along for the ride. The pic notched a 91% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Previously, Mikhanovsky wrote Gabriel and the Mountain and wrote and directed Dubrovskiy, partnering with Austen on all future collaborations. Austen is a playwright and poet who also received a Harvard Law degree. Mikhanovsky is a graduate of NYU’s Graduate Film Program as well as the Sundance Institue Screenwriters Lab.

The duo continues to be represented by Management 360.