“Give Her A Break” Oscars Telecast Launches To Spotlight Female Filmmakers

When the Oscar nominations were unveiled on January 15, there was a glaring omission of female filmmakers in the category for best director and it still has been top of mind as the awards season has seen a severe drought when it comes to representation of women. In order to put more light on this issue “Give Her a Break” launched a special telecast of the Oscars that will celebrate female filmmakers.

On Friday, “Give Her a Break” announced that they would launch a portal to the Oscars livestream but during the ads, they will showcase trailers of films from female directors. Honey Boy director Alma Har’el tweeted out the link to the portal pointing ou that only five women have been nominated for best director in the 92 years of the Academy Awards.

#GiveHerABreak is a portal to the Oscars Livestream… But during the ads, we flip to showcase films from the women directors they ignored. In 92 years @TheAcademy nominated only 5 women as best directors. https://t.co/ozMUwH2ADx — Alma Har'el🌪 (@Almaharel) February 7, 2020

The special livestream will be available to those with ABC or cable credentials. It’s expected that they would play trailers for awards season favorites, but they also gave love to overlooked films like Annabelle Attanasio’s Mickey and the Bear, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s The Mustang and Gurinder Chadha’s Blinded By the Light.

Academy failed to recognized female directors after they were very absent at the Golden Globes and the BAFTA Awards. The DGA Awards had zero women in the Feature Film category but there was a silver lining at the DGA Awards as three of the five nominees for First Time Director were women: Ha’rel for Honey Boy, Melina Matsoukas for Queen & Slim and Mati Diop for Atlantics.

For nearly a week “Give Her A Break” was ramping up for the telecast, posting quotes on social media, such as “Ignore us in the show. We’ll haunt you in the breaks.” They also posted an image of Issa Rae with the caption “Congratulations to those men”, which went viral after her and John Cho announced the nominees in January. They also posted Natalie Portman’s viral moment from the 2018 Golden Globes when she said “And here are all the male nominees” when announcing the nominees for Best Director.