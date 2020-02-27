Broadway’s Gideon Glick Joins Cast Of Comedy Central’s ‘The Other Two’ In Recurring Role

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick has been cast in Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider’s Comedy Central series The Other Two.

Glick, who originated the role of Dill Harris in Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird, will appear as The Other Two‘s Jess, the new boyfriend of Cary (Drew Tarver). Jess is described as a laid back guy who seems very into Cary and very able to roll with the punches.

Gideon recently concluded his Tony nominated performance in To Kill A Mockingbird, and can currently be seen starring as Seymour in the critically-acclaimed Off Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Glick’s previous film and television credits include Marriage Story, Ocean’s 8, Speech & Debate and Song One as well as The Detour, Devious Maids, Elementary and The Good Wife, among others. Glick’s previous stage credits include productions of Spring Awakening, Significant Other, Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark, Into the Woods and The Harvest.

The Other Two wrapped its first season in March 2019 and is currently in production on season two. Created, written and executive produced by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider (Saturday Night Live), the series stars Tarver (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$) as a 28-year-old struggling actor, and Heléne Yorke (Masters of Sex) as his 30-year-old sister, who is struggling in general. Their lives are completely upended when their 13-year-old brother, ChaseDreams played by Case Walker, becomes incredibly famous overnight. Also featured are Molly Shannon and Ken Marino.

Glick is represented by CAA.