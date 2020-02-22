Gersh Signs Sidney Flanigan, Star Of Sundance Winning Pic ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’

EXCLUSIVE: Gersh has signed Sidney Flanigan, the star of Eliza Hittman’s Sundance Film Festival breakout Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

The pic made its world premiere in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section and received a special jury Neorealism prize. The film will next screen in competition at the Berlin Film Festival.

In Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Flanigan stars as Autumn, a teenager faced with a crisis pregnancy who embarks on a fraught journey across state lines to seek reproductive care. Making her big-screen debut, Flanigan, a Buffalo, New York native, beat out more than a hundred Hollywood actresses for the role. Coming away from Sundance, Never Rarely Sometimes Always has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score off of 34 reviews.

Focus Features will release the movie theatrically on March 13 in addition to other offshore territories. Never Rarely Sometimes Alwatys was executive produced by Moonlight Oscar winner Barry Jenkins. Check out Amanda N’Duka’s Sundance interview with Hittman, Flanigan and actress Talia Ryder.