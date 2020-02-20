Germany Shooting: 11 Reported Dead After Attacks On Shisha Bars

Two shootings in the western town of Hanau, Germany, have left at least 11 people dead and others injured, according to local police.

Nine people died in the attacks on two shisha bars at around 10pm on Wednesday night. A massive hunt was launched for the perpetrators and the suspect was found dead at his home, along with the body of a second person, according to police.

The motive for the attack is unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

German national Bild reports that the suspect was a German citizen with a firearms licence, and that ammunition and gun magazines had been found in his car. The paper also claims that multiple victims are of Kurdish origin.

Hanau, with a population of 100,000, is a commuter town 25km east of Frankfurt.

The attack comes four days after another shooting in Berlin, near a Turkish comedy show, which killed one person.

The Berlin Film Festival and European Film Market get underway today in the German capital. There has been no official comment so far from the festival regarding the incident or updated security at the festival.