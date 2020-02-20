German Romantic Drama ‘Dreamfactory’ Lands U.S. Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Schreier’s Dreamfactory, the period romantic drama that grossed close to $1m in its local market last year, has sold to the U.S. with German company Capelight partnering with MPI for the North American release.

The deal, struck with Berlin-based agent Picture Tree International, is a similar one to Capelight’s earlier acquisition of German pic The Collini Case, which it will release this year again in collaboration with MPI. Capelight also recently handled the U.S. release of South Korean action blockbuster Ashfall in December, grossing close to $400,000.

The distributor is planning an English language dub of Dreamfactory. Set in 1961, the movie follows a young studio extra’s ambitious efforts to reunite with the French girl he loves after being separated by the construction of the Berlin Wall.

Dreamfactory (German title Traumfabrik) comes from German outfit Traumfabrik Babelsberg, founded by Tom Zickler with Christoph Fisser, Vice President and COO at Studio Babelsberg. Successful German producer Zickler died in September 2019 at the age of 55.

The U.S. deal was negotiated by Steffen Gerlach, CEO Capelight, and Yuan Rothbauer, CEO Picture Tree International. The title has now sold into more than 30 territories.

“We are very excited to give Dream Factory a proper release in the U.S. It’s a beautifully told love story set in the classic era of studio filmmaking. A love letter to filmmaking itself, with a world class production. The film took our hearts by storm and we are sure that U.S. audiences will fall in love with it as well,” said Gerlach.

Picture Tree will continue sales efforts at Berlin’s EFM, which kicks off today. The company’s slate also features Antti Jokinen’s painter biopic Helene, which is currently performing well at the Finnish box office, Swedish musical A Piece Of My Heart, which has racked up close to 500,000 local admissions, and upcoming German comedy A Stasi Comedy, which is being produced by UFA Fiction and will be released in its home territories by Constantin.