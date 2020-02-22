EFM Big Deal: Leonine Picks Up German Rights To Gerard Butler Action-Thriller ‘Remote Control’

John Friedberg (STX Entertainment, President International); Alan Siegel (President and CEO of Alan Siegel Entertainment); Gerard Butler; Ashok Amritraj (Chairman and CEO of the Hyde Park Entertainment Group)

EXCLUSIVE: In a mid seven-figure deal, upstart Euro studio Leonine has pre-bought German-speaking rights to Gerard Butler action-thriller Remote Control, which is being sold internationally by STX. This is the biggest known deal of the EFM so far.

Angel Has Fallen star Butler took part in a popular buyers’ presentation (pictured) in Berlin earlier this week. STX is handling domestic and UK on the movie from Hyde Park Entertainment Group, STX, Butler’s G-Base and Eon.

The film will follow Michael Rafter (Butler), a former war correspondent turned corporate security consultant, whose life is overturned when he receives a mysterious phone call from an unknown source.

Intrigued by the caller’s intent, Rafter investigates and soon uncovers the threads of a global conspiracy, finding himself drawn into a fight for his life and pursued by the 212, a powerful shadow organization. Rafter soon discovers he has been targeted and framed as the notorious international assassin, Julian Irving. With his own identity erased, Rafter turns to the only person he can trust – his former lover, Tracy, who is also implicated in the conspiracy. On the run together, they must stay ahead of the 212, the CIA and a team of professional assassins, and unravel the mystery while trying to stay alive.

Oscar-nominated DoP John Mathieson (Gladiator, Logan) will helm the project from a novel and screenplay written by Mark Burnell. Shoot is planned for this year.

Leonine, which launched last year, has had a strong start with movies Knives Out and Hustlers.

EFM deal-making has been quietly simmering so far but things are likely to hot up somewhat this weekend.