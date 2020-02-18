The upcoming EFM just got a shot in the arm with the launch of Gerard Butler action-thriller Remote Control from Hyde Park, STX, G-Base and James Bond producers Eon.

STX will distribute in the U.S. and launch international sales this week in Berlin on the movie which will follow Michael Rafter (Butler), a former war correspondent turned corporate security consultant, whose life is overturned when he receives a mysterious phone call from an unknown source.

Intrigued by the caller’s intent, Rafter investigates and soon uncovers the threads of a global conspiracy, finding himself drawn into a fight for his life and pursued by the 212, a powerful shadow organization. Rafter soon discovers he has been targeted and framed as the notorious international assassin, Julian Irving. With his own identity erased, Rafter turns to the only person he can trust – his former lover, Tracy, who is also implicated in the conspiracy. On the run together, they must stay ahead of the 212, the CIA and a team of professional assassins, and unravel the mystery while trying to stay alive.

Oscar-nominated DoP John Mathieson (Gladiator) will helm the project from a novel and screenplay written by Mark Burnell.

Ashok Amritraj will produce through Hyde Park Entertainment Group alongside Butler and Alan Siegel through their G-Base Entertainment banner. Executive producers are Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for Eon Productions, Priya Amritraj and Addison Mehr for Hyde Park, and Danielle Robinson for G-Base.

The project marks the third collaboration between STX and Butler following Den of Thieves and the upcoming Greenland, which was a hot-seller at last year’s EFM. This will be STX’s first new movie to go through their recently announced Amazon deal in UK, France and Italy.

“As a producer and a star, Gerard Butler continues to be an extraordinary partner,” said STX’s Adam Fogelson. “We are excited to be re-teaming with him and G-Base on Remote Control. This is the kind of high-stakes action story that he does best. The complete package of Gerard, Michael and Barbara at Eon, and Ashok at Hyde Park makes this a hard-to-beat proposition for STX.”

Butler is represented by CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment. Mathieson is represented by Independent Talent Group and Burnell is represented by David Higham & Co.