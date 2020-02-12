George MacKay & Lily-Rose Depp To Star In UK Genre Film ‘Wolf’

George MacKay (1917) and Lily-Rose Depp (The King) are attached to star in UK genre film Wolf, which Bankside will launch sales on at the EFM.

Budgeted between $2-3M, the film comes from rising UK writer-director Nathalie Biancheri (Nocturnal). The project, which has corralled an impressive lead cast, is in pre-production. Jessie Fisk of Feline Films in Ireland is producing.

Set in a home of young people where the residents believe they are really animals rather than human beings, the allegorical movie about identity follows a character who thinks he is a wolf and despite the often humiliating treatment meted out to him by a doctor, cannot escape his own personal truth.