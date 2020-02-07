Gareth Edwards Sci-Fi Movie In Works At New Regency

Gareth Edwards has found his next film after his success directing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The helmer is teaming with New Regency on an untitled sci-fi film that he wrote and will direct, Deadline has confirmed.

Plot details are under wraps, but is based on an original idea by Edwards and is set in the near future. New Regency will produce and finance the pic. Rogue One‘s Kiri Hart will produce.

Rogue One, the first stand-alone effort in the Star Wars Universe, grossed $1.06 billion worldwide after its 2016 release. Before that, Edwards directed Godzilla, which grossed $525M globally.

New Regency, which has an overall deal at Star Wars‘ home Disney, has been putting together a hot project expected to draw a strong cast: David O. Russell has written and will direct an untitled film to star Christian Bale. Plot specifics are being kept close to the vest on that, as well, but as Deadline scooped it is eyeing an April production start.

The company was behind the recent pics Little Women, Ad Astra and The Lighthouse, as well as last year’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Little Women, the Sony pic adapted and directed by Greta Gerwig, is up for six Oscars on Sunday including Best Picture.

