‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Nathalie Emmanuel Joins Kevin Hart In Quibi Series ‘Die Hart’

EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones alumna Nathalie Emmanuel is set to star opposite Kevin Hart and John Travolta in Quibi comedic action series Die Hart (fka Action Scene). Production begins this month in Atlanta.

Written by Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad and directed by Eric Appel, in Die Hart, Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who’s tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream – to be a leading man action star – but there’s a catch: Kevin must first train at the world’s greatest action star school, run by a lunatic (Travolta). Pushed to his limits by this action school coach and a tough-minded rival student (Emmanuel), Kevin must survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime.

Die Hart is the first production of its kind from Laugh Out Loud. Hart executive produces with Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley and Jeff Clanagan, Laugh Out Loud’s President and Hart’s long-time business partner serving as producers on the project.

Emmanuel will next be seen in the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise reprising the role of computer hacker Ramsey for the third time. She previously starred as Missandei in HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones as well as Hulu’s miniseries Four Weddings & a Funeral. Emmanuel is repped by ICM Partners, AJ Management in UK, Untitled Entertainment and Goodman Genow.