Game Developers Conference Postpones Mid-March Event Over Coronavirus Fears

Continuing a trend that has seen at least five tech conferences cancelled this week, the Game Developers Conference (known as the GDC by many) has decided to postpone its March 16-20 event.

“After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March. Having spent the past year preparing for the show with our advisory boards, speakers, exhibitors, and event partners, we’re genuinely upset and disappointed not to be able to host you at this time .”

The producers statement added, “…we fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer. We will be working with our partners to finalize the details and will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks.”

The GDC was put in jeopardy when a rash of dropouts hit, including Xbox maker Microsoft, joined by Activision and Blizzard. Earlier, Epic and Unity dropped out, all citing COVID-19 concerns.

The conference will issue refunds and said attendees who booked hotel rooms through the conference would not be charged fees for cancelling.

GDC’s postponement joins the cancellation of Facebook’s F8, scheduled for May 5-6, which was nixed on Thursday. Alphabet’s Google also canceled its Google News Initiative Global Summit, which was set for April 22-23.