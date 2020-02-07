Fuse Acquires Rights To ‘Colossus’, Releases Trailer For Campanario Entertainment’s Immigration Docu

EXCLUSIVE: Fuse has acquired the broadcast and streaming rights to Campanario Entertainment’s immigration documentary Colossus directed by Jonathan Schienberg. It is set to make its broadcast premiere on February 26 as part of Fuse’s Peabody and Emmy award-winning Fuse Docs franchise.

At a time when children are being put in cages, families are being separated at the border and the president of the United States is degrading immigrants, Colossus is more relevant now than ever. The docu, which made its premiere at DOC NYC in 2018, puts America’s treatment of immigrants and separation of families into perspective by following 15-year-old Jamil Sunsin and his struggle after his undocumented parents and older sister is deported to Honduras and they are separated. As the only U.S. citizen in his family, Sunsin finds himself alone in the country. After a visit to see his family, he navigates the personal turmoil caused by immigration policies affecting his parents and sister, the political realities in Honduras, and must decide whether to continue his education in America or return to Honduras to be with his family.

Related Story Latina Family Comedy From Aaron Serna Lands At ABC With Penalty

“From the moment that we met Jamil Sunsin, we knew we had to tell his story and that of his sister Mirka who was raised in the U.S. believing she was an American citizen,” said Jaime Dávila, the film’s executive producer and president of Campanario Entertainment. “Family separation and the root causes of the refugee crisis are major issues in our country today, and with Fuse bringing the Sunsin family’s experience to a wider audience we have an opportunity to advance this conversation as a community.”

Co-founded by Dávila, a former development executive at Bravo, and Jaime Dávila Sr., former Televisa COO and Univision President and Chairman, Campanario Entertainment develop and produces broad appeal scripted and unscripted content driven by Latinos and Latinas in front of and behind the camera. They are the company behind the forthcoming Selena: The Series and the Amazon Prime Original, Como Sobrevivir Soltero. They also produced the Bravo reality series Mexican Dynasties.

Dávila serves as executive producer of Colossus while Tommy Davis is the producer. Andrew Herwitz of the Film Sales Company brokered the deal.

Watch the trailer for Colossus below.