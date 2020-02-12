Fulwell 73 Hires ITV Comedy Chief Saskia Schuster To Launch UK Scripted Unit

Fulwell 73 is launching a scripted division in the UK and has hired ITV comedy chief Saskia Schuster to run it.

The Late Late Show With James Corden producer has made a number of non-scripted shows in the UK and was involved in the recent Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special but this marks a major drive for the company.

Schuster, who joins in May, from ITV, where she is currently controller of comedy, is based I London and will report to Managing Partner Leo Pearlman.

Schuster said, “Fulwell 73 is synonymous with creating world class comedy and entertainment programming working with the best talent. Off the back of international successes such as Gavin and Stacey and Roast Battle, I’m really excited to be joining to expand Fulwell’s scripted output. As anyone who knows me already knows, I’m passionate about addressing gender imbalance in comedy and I am really pleased that at Fulwell this is very much part of their remit. It’s great that when I join Fulwell in May I’ll be able to continue my work with Comedy 50:50, with support from my new colleagues and the wider industry.”

Fulwell 73 partner Leo Pearlman added, “Saskia is one of the best comedy executives in the business and the perfect cultural fit for Fulwell. She has an enviable track record of having commissioned some of the UK’s best loved shows during her time at ITV and Sky. We’re really pleased to welcome her to the Fulwell family as we continue to expand our scripted programming and cannot wait to work with her on a slate of original, innovative and noisy content.”