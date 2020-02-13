‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Promotes Mike Drucker & Kristen Bartlett To Co-Head Writers

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has promoted Mike Drucker and Kristen Bartlett to co-head writers for the late-night talker’s fifth season, which kicked off last week. They replace former head writer Melina Taub.

The show’s writing team is coming off winning the 2020 Comedy/Variety Special WGA Award for last year’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“Wait, we promoted who?”, said Bee. “I’m kidding, of course we promoted Mike and Kristen. They have been an instrumental part of our writing team. I’m an incredible recognizer of the incredibly talented.“

Writer-comedian Drucker joined the Full Frontal team in 2018. Before that, he was a staff writer on such shows as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Adam Ruins Everything, Bill Nye Saves the World, and The President Show. Bartkett is an alumna of Saturday Night Live and the Upright Citizens Brigade

“After three drafts of this statement, we landed on saying we’re honored and excited for season five as well as deeply afraid of Election 2020,” said Drucker and Bartlett. “We feel so thrilled that Sam put her trust in us, even though, let’s be honest, she probably shouldn’t have.”

Full Frontal recently unveiled the program’s new parental leave policy, billed as the best in late-night. The plan offers staffers 20 weeks full pay for moms and primary caregivers, 4 weeks full pay for spouses/partners, health insurance and job protection for up to a year if they want to take more time off.