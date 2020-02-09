‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Joins Instagram, Gains 4.4 Million Followers In A Day

The world stopped this weekend to marvel at the achievement of Friends star Matthew Perry, who finally joined Instagram. He is the final member of the iconic 1990s sitcom to enlist on the service.

Perry was an instant hit, gaining 4.4 million new friends in a single day, according to his representatives. He is now just shy of 7 million followers.

The massive turnout was reminiscent of Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram debut, which set a Guinness World Record in October as the fastest account to a million followers.

Perry’s Instagram bow continues to fuel the 25th anniversary celebration of the Friends series, which has seen pop-up stores, exhibits and an increasing profile. The original cast is expected to get together for an unscripted reunion special to help launch the streaming platform HBO Max, where the Friends library is one of the main attractions.

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Perry have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with series’ producer Warner Bros. TV to do a rumored hour-long special.

Meanwhile, Perry is doing his part to keep the momentum going. He made his first post on Friday.

“This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram,” he wrote, accompanying the sentiment with a .gif of his Friends character Chandler Bing dancing. “So, here we go…”.

Among those wishing Perry a warm welcome to the site are his Friends co-stars Aniston and Kudrow.