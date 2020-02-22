Friday Ratings: ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ Wins, ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Finale Wilts

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown resumed its place atop the Friday demo wars, scoring an 0.7 for its two-hours of mayhem.
WWE Super ShowDown is looming, and Friday’s match saw Hall of Famer Goldberg leveled “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, while Naomi is headed for a SmackDown Women’s Championship Match with Bayley.
For ABC, the Fresh Off The Boat finale was a two-parter, with the first half-hour clocking in at 0.5 and the second, the actual finale of the series, coming in a surprisingly low 0.4, with a much smaller audience. Newsmag 20/20 held at an 0.4, but gained in total audience from the FOTB finale.
Elsewhere, the CBS crime drama lineup dipped a bit, as new broadcasts of MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0 ticked down slightly to an 0.6, while a repeat of Blue Bloods came in at an 0.5. The shows amassed the largest overall audiences of the night.
