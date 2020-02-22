Friday Ratings: ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ Wins, ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Finale Wilts

(L-R)Randall Park, Constance Wu, Lucille Soong, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, and Ian Chen in the series finale of 'Fresh Off the Boat'

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown resumed its place atop the Friday demo wars, scoring an 0.7 for its two-hours of mayhem.

WWE Super ShowDown is looming, and Friday’s match saw Hall of Famer Goldberg leveled “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, while Naomi is headed for a SmackDown Women’s Championship Match with Bayley.

For ABC, the Fresh Off The Boat finale was a two-parter, with the first half-hour clocking in at 0.5 and the second, the actual finale of the series, coming in a surprisingly low 0.4, with a much smaller audience. Newsmag 20/20 held at an 0.4, but gained in total audience from the FOTB finale.

Elsewhere, the CBS crime drama lineup dipped a bit, as new broadcasts of MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0 ticked down slightly to an 0.6, while a repeat of Blue Bloods came in at an 0.5. The shows amassed the largest overall audiences of the night.