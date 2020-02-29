Friday Ratings: WWE Friday Night SmackDown Pins The Field And Claims Victory

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown again won the Friday demo wars, coming in with a robust 0.8 to top the evening’s primetime offerings. The main attraction on Friday was Goldberg being announced as the new Universal Champion.

Elsewhere, the CBS lineup of crime dramas saw MacGyver with an 0.6, Hawaii Five-0 an 0.7, and a repeat of Blue Bloods coming in at an 0.5. The departing Hawaii Five-0 had the night’s largest overall audience, and the three combined for a network win.

NBC’s Lincoln Rhyme held steady at 0.4, with Dateline coming in at a solid 0.5

At ABC, the season premiere of Shark Tank had an 0.7, with 20/20 topping the night’s newsmags with an 0.6

The CW saw Charmed at an 0.2 and Dynasty an 0.1, both holding their numbers from the previous airings.