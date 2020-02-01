Friday Ratings: The ‘Eye’ Has It, As CBS Wins The Evening’s Demo Wars

The CBS law enforcement drama lineup continued strong on Friday night, sweeping the network to an overall victory over its rivals.

At 8:00 PM, Hawaii Five-0 was the hour’s most-watched broadcast with 7.48 million viewers. The drama also was tops in adults 25-54 (1.2) and adults 18-49 (0.7, tie). At 9:00 PM, Magnum P.I. (7.09m, its second-highest viewer number this season) was the most-viewed network program, while also leading the way in adults 25-54 (1.1) and adults 18-49 (0.7, tie).

Capping the evening, the 10 PM Blue Bloods attracted the night’s largest audience (7.49m) and finished on top in adults 25-54 (1.0) and adults 18-49 (0.6, tie).

CBS won Friday across the board with 7.35 million viewers, adults 25-54 (1.1) and adults 18-49 (0.7, tie).

At NBC, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector had an 0.4 rating in 18-49, scoring 3.3 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET. Despite last week’s preemption, it maintained 100% of the show’s previous telecast in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4 on Jan. 17).

The NBC Special The Road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest had an 0.3 rating in adults 18-49, with 1.4 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET. Dateline NBC had an 0.5 rating in adults 18-49, 0.7 in adults 25-54, 2.6 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET)

For ABC, 20/20 was the big story, coming in as Friday’s #1 newsmagazine in all key demos: Total Viewers, Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54. More highlights below. It was up week-to-week in Total Viewers (+3% – 3.6 million vs. 3.5 million), while holding even in Adults 18-49 (0.6/3) and Adults 25-54 (0.9/4). 20/20 outdelivered NBC’s Dateline by double-digits in all key target demos: Total Viewers (+38% – 3.6 million vs. 2.6 million), Adults 18-49 (+20% – 0.6/3 vs. 0.5/3) and Adults 25-54 (+29% – 0.9/4 vs. 0.7/3).

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown had a strong 0.7 following its 2020 Royal Rumble, with competitiors vying for a Wrestlemania berth.

Finally, the CW saw Charmed hold on with an 0.2 at 8 PM, while 9 PM’s Dynasty held with an 0.1.