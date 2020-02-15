Friday Ratings: CBS Crime Drama Lineup Tops The Night, But Fox’s WWE SmackDown Ties In Demos

The CBS crime drama lineup took the latest Friday night demo wars, posting an 0.7 across the board and helping the eye network to a victory based on audience totals.

Fox’s two-hour WWE Friday Night SmackDown had the same demo score of 0.7, but trailed in overall audience, giving the decision to CBS.

For CBS, MacGyver was the 8 PM hour’s most-watched broadcast, coming in at 5.81 million viewers. That carried over to 9 PM, where Hawaii Five-0 had 6.88 million viewers. And the party kept going with 10 PM’s Blue Bloods, which drew 7.45 million.

At NBC, Dateline NBC delivered its most-watched Friday since Dec. 2018, winning in the 18-49 and 25-54 demos and total viewers. Earlier, Lincoln Rhyme held on to its audience with an 0.4.

ABC saw the annual favorite A Charlie Brown Valentine come in at 0.5, with newsmag 20/20 dipping slightly to 0.4.

The CW saw Penn & Teller: Fool Us at an 0.2, with back-to-back episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? also scoring an 0.2