Lynn Cohen Dies: Veteran Actor Who Played "Magda" On HBO's 'Sex And The City' Was 86

Friday Ratings: CBS Crime Drama Lineup Tops The Night, But Fox's WWE SmackDown Ties In Demos

Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/CBS

The CBS crime drama lineup took the latest Friday night demo wars, posting an 0.7 across the board and helping the eye network to a victory based on audience totals.

Fox’s two-hour WWE Friday Night SmackDown had the same demo score of 0.7, but trailed in overall audience, giving the decision to CBS.

For CBS, MacGyver was the 8 PM hour’s most-watched broadcast, coming in at 5.81 million viewers. That carried over to 9 PM, where Hawaii Five-0 had 6.88 million viewers. And the party kept going with 10 PM’s Blue Bloods, which drew 7.45 million.

At NBC, Dateline NBC delivered its most-watched Friday since Dec. 2018, winning in the 18-49 and 25-54 demos and total viewers. Earlier, Lincoln Rhyme held on to its audience with an 0.4.

ABC saw the annual favorite A Charlie Brown Valentine come in at 0.5, with newsmag 20/20 dipping slightly to 0.4.

The CW saw Penn & Teller: Fool Us at an 0.2, with back-to-back episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? also scoring an 0.2

 

 

 

 

