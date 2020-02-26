Fremantle Takes Full Control Of Naked Television, Elevates Simon Andreae To UK CEO

Fremantle has acquired 100% of Naked Television, the British production company founded by former Fox head of alternative entertainment Simon Andreae.

Fremantle took a 25% stake in the company in 2015 and has now completed a full takeover, bringing Andreae into the wider group as UK CEO. He will oversee all the company’s British production labels, reporting to group CEO Jennifer Mullin. Financial details were not disclosed.

The deal means that existing Fremantle UK chief executive Liam Humphreys is leaving the business after nearly three years. The former Channel 4 factual entertainment boss said it was time to “return to a closer relationship with content.”

Andreae will be responsible for seven production labels, including drama producer Euston Films and Boundless, which makes the UK version of The Apprentice. Naked’s COO Susie Dark and creative director Tom O’Brien will oversee the day-to-day running of the indie after Andreae’s promotion. Its shows include BBC Three’s The Rap Game.

Andreae said: “I’m extremely proud of the brand we’ve built at Naked and am looking forward to supporting both them and Fremantle’s other world-class production labels as we shape a truly creative, collaborative and future-facing studio group.”

Mullin added: “Simon knows how to make great content and has a terrific track-record in taking bold risks to create ambitious shows. He’s an inspiring, inclusive leader and brings an enormous amount of energy and creativity. I can’t wait to see what he creates in this new role.”