Framestore Appoints Mumbai Studio MD; Newen Hires Rodolphe Buet; Sundance London Sets 2020 Dates; New Scottish Animation Studio – Global Briefs

London-based VFX powerhouse Framestore has appointed Akhauri P. Sinha as the head of its new Mumbai studio. A 20-year industry vet, Akhauri joins from Method, where he was Managing Director of the studio’s Indian operations. His credits include Indian VFX work on Jumanji: The Next Level and Ford vs Ferrari. He will report directly to Framestore’s Global Managing Director, Film, Fiona Walkinshaw, and will be responsible for setting up Framestore’s newest office, a facility based in the heart of Mumbai’s vibrant tech district. Framestore’s recent work includes on Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Wonder Woman 1984, His Dark Materials and The Witcher.

Pairs-based TV distribution outfit Newen, a subsidiary of TF1 Group, has hired former Studiocanal exec Rodolphe Buet as Chief Distribution Officer. He will be tasked with bringing together the activities of Newen Distribution and TF1 Studio, with a view to creating a diverse European distribution business. He will work with Newen head Malika Abdellaoui and TF1 chief Romain Bessi. Including Reel One, which is also part of the TF1 fold, the combined companies boast a twenty-strong sales team located in Paris, London, Montreal, New York and Buenos Aires. As part of Newen’s planned international expansion, Buet will also contribute to the development of shows produced by the the Group’s subsidiaries, with the financial backing from Anton Capital. Buet was most recently president of international films at ON Animation.

This year’s Sundance London, the UK offshoot of the Park City festival, will run May 28-31 at Picturehouse Central. The event brings over a selection of pics and filmmakers from Sundance’s January festival for UK audiences. Last year’s fest featured screenings of The Farewell, which won the audience award, The Nightingale, Late Night, and Hail Satan?

Scottish production companies Red Kite Animation and Once Were Farmers are joining forces to create new combined studio Wild Child Animation. The 50/50 joint venture will be based in Scotland and will focus on providing content and animation services for both the UK and international marketplaces. Red Kite’s credits include Dennis The Menace And Gnasher and Wendy, white Once Were Farmers is a BAFTA-winning company that specialises in story and character creation, graphics and visual effects and 3D animation. Red Kite’s Sueann Rochester and Ken Anderson will be Managing Director and Director of Exploration and Discovery respectively of the new venture. Once Were Farmers’ Will Adams and Rory Lowe will both be Creative Directors of Wild Child Animation. Ron Henry will join the new company as Director of Operations and Michael McKiernan will be Finance Director.