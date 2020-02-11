Fox TV Station Division Adds To 2020 Election Lineup With New Atlanta Show

EXCLUSIVE: Fox Television Stations, which is already seeing record levels of political advertising, is expanding its roster of 2020 election programming with a new Friday evening weekly show in Atlanta.

The Road to November, a new half-hour show, will air Fridays at 7 p.m. ET starting February 14 as part of the station division’s “2020 You Decide” lineup. The show is the 10th locally produced election offering in the Fox station portfolio.

The year “is shaping up to be an unusual and consequential year in politics, both nationally and in the state of Georgia,” WAGA Fox 5 Atlanta SVP and GM Bill Schneider said. “In today’s highly political atmosphere, it makes sense for us to be the next market to join this important FTS initiative. This program will fulfill the crucial role of condensing the most critical stories of the perpetual political news cycle for our viewers.”

Russ Spencer, anchor of Fox 5 News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., will host The Road to November, which will feature a look at national, state, and local races. In addition to the presidential contest, it will analyze Georgia’s two U.S. Senate races and several key U.S. House races in the Atlanta area. Spencer will interview candidates in several races.

Other regular political shows airing across Fox stations include The Noon on WNYW in New York, The Issue Is on KTTV in LA and KTVU in San Francisco, and On the Hill on WTTG in Washington, D.C. The Issue Is has featured interviews with presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg and Andrew Yang, as well as elected officials such as House Reps. Adam Schiff and Kevin McCarthy.

Fox’s station division owns and operates 28 full-power stations, 17 of which are Fox network affiliates, in major markets, including nine of the top 10 U.S. cities.