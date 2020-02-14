Fox To Air ‘Fire Fight Australia’ Benefit Concert With Queen, Michael Bublé & More

The Hillville bushfire near Taree, New South Wales, Australia, last November. Officials say all brush fires have finally been contained.

Fox will air Fire Fight Australia, a benefit concert featuring Queen, Adam Lambert, Michael Bublé, k.d. lang, 5 Seconds of Summer and other musical acts, on Saturday, February 29.

The U.S. network’s special coverage of the event, which is set to take place this Sunday at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, will air from 11 p.m. to midnight ET/PT on the 29th. Olivia Newton-John will host the Fox telecast.

In Australia, the concert will air live on Sunday on Channel 7 and 7plus, and Fox8 and Foxtel GO.

Alice Cooper and Ronan Keating are also in the show lineup, along with a number of Australian music notables. The roster of those performing live includes Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, John Farnham, Lee Kernaghan, Peking Duk, Pete Murray, Tina Arena and William Barton.

The event, slated to last 10 hours, will benefit organizations providing vital short, medium and long-term rescue, recover and rehabilitation assistance in Australia’s fire-affected areas. All proceeds generated by the Fox broadcast will go directly to support The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR), an organization working on the ground with Australian rural communities affected by disaster, supporting them to rebuild. Donations can be made by visiting FireFightAustralia.org.

Earlier this week in Australia, fire officials announced that all fires in New South Wales were under control after raging for weeks. Bushfires destroyed more than 2,400 homes and burned more than 13 million acres in the country’s most populous state.