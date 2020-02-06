Fox Orders ‘Pivoting’ Comedy Pilot From Liz Astrof & Kapital Entertainment

Fox has handed a pilot order to Pivoting, a half-hour single-camera comedy from writer Liz Astrof, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Astrof, Pivoting is a comedy about tragedy, set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island. It follows three women after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond proving it’s never too late to screw up your life.

Astrof executive produces with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. WBTV and Kapital will co-produce with Fox Entertainment.

Astrof wrote Pivoting on spec. Fox nabbed the project last fall in script-plus-penalty deal, which included the commissioning of a second script.

Astrof has a longstanding relationship with Kaplan dating back to his days as a top TV lit agent at WMA when she was his client. The pickup of Pivoting gives Kapital pilot orders with both of the Astrof comedy writer siblings — the company also has pilot Shining Vale at Starz, co-written by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan.

Pivoting marks Kapital’s third pilot order at three different networks this broadcast pilot season, joining American Auto with Superstore creator Justin Spitzer at NBC and an untitled half-hour from Corinne Kingsbury, John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein at CBS. Additionally, the company recently received an off-cycle series order from Fox for animated comedy Housebroken.

Liz Astrof was one of the key writer-producers behind the WBTV-produced 2 Broke Girls, which aired on CBS for six seasons, serving as co-executive producer for seasons 3-6 and then executive producer. She most recently served as co-executive producer on The Conners and consulting producer on Trial & Error. Her series credits include CBS’ The King of Queens, ABC’s Last Man Standing and Fox’s Raising Hope.