Fox Orders ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Music Guessing Reality Series Hosted By Ken Jeong, Based On Korean Format

Fox Entertainment has given a series order to I Can See Your Voice, a music mystery game show hosted and executive-produced by The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong. Like hit The Masked Singer, which also involves music and mystery/guessing, I Can See Your Voice is based on a South Korean format.The series, produced in-house by Fox Alternative Entertainment, will premiere later this year.

As Deadline revealed last month, Fox had piloted a Jeong-fronted U.S. adaptation of I Can See Your Voice, which hails from Korea’s CJ ENM, the company behind NBC’s Better Late Than Never.

“Just like The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice is a distinctive format that makes for a big, bold creative swing. And with Ken leading the charge as host, it’s going to be another crazy ride for viewers,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment. “ Can See Your Voice provides us with another show as we continue to build out Fox Alternative Entertainment’s production slate.”

Unlike The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice, created by Lee Seon-young, does not involve actual singing until the reveal.

Each week, one contestant will have the chance to win a cash prize if they can tell the difference between the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. Helping the contestant navigate through rounds of lip sync challenges, comedic hidden clues and true-or-false evidence will be a panel of celebrity comedians/experts and a musical superstar, an element that mirrors The Masked Singer.

In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar. If the chosen singer can hold a tune, they will receive a special reward, but if the singer is tone-deaf, they will receive a cash prize.

“As the smartest judge on The Masked Singer, I am excited to be the host of I Can See Your Voice,” Jeong said. “I truly love working with Rob Wade, Craig Plestis and everyone at FOX Alternative, and I know exactly what the next big Fox hit will be!”

Jeong executive produces I Can See Your Voice with James McKinlay and Craig Plestis.

Actor-comedian Jeong appeared in the hit comedy feature Crazy Rich Asians and reteamed with the film’s director, John M. Chu, on his first-ever comedy special, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho, which launched globally on Netflix in 2019. The Dr. Ken, Community and Hangover alum will next be seen on the big screen in My Spy and Scoob. He is repped by Aligned Entertainment and ICM Partners.