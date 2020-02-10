‘Ford v Ferrari’ Editing Duo Celebrate First Oscar Wins; Thank Outgoing Fox Studios Chief Emma Watts

Ford v Ferrari racked up its second Oscar tonight by triumphing in the Film Editing field, with editors Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland both celebrating a debut win.

The high-octane pic followed its BAFTA triumph in the same field by beating close competitor Parasite (going by the bookies’ odds), meaning Oscar didn’t reflect the usually reliable bellwether the ACE Eddie Awards, which feted Parasite (drama) and Jojo Rabbit (comedy) this year.

Taking to the stage to receive the award from presenters Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Buckland gave a shoutout to his family in Argentina, and also thanked the movie’s sound team, who earlier in tonight’s ceremony picked up the Sound Editing prize.

McCusker, who was previously nominated back in 2006 for another James Mangold pic, Walk The Line, made sure to praise his director collaborator. “It has been a great, great pleasure to have sat and watch you become one of the best directors in the business in the last 15 years,” said the editor.

McCusker also followed Ford v Ferrari sound editor Donald Sylvester in making a point to highlight outgoing 20th Century Studios president of production Emma Watts, who recently resigned from the now Disney-owned company.