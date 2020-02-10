‘For Life’: Hank Steinberg/50 Cent ABC Drama Gets Companion Podcast Series

EXCLUSIVE: The new ABC legal drama series For Life, from Hank Steinberg, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan, will have a companion podcast series, set for premiere February 11, the same day as its linear premiere.

Produced in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and ABC, For Life: The Podcast is a six-part audio series sharing true, first-person stories of people who were wrongfully convicted, yet triumphed over unthinkable odds to eventually be exonerated.

A new episode will be available each week on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Castbox, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Pandora, Podcast Addict, Himalaya, Luminary, Radio Public, Player FM, Overcast, and dozens more.

This is SPT’s first podcast, produced in partnership with Sony Music’s new podcasting initiative. The studio says it is continuing to develop other podcasts that stand on their own merits as good podcasts first, but also act as support for their television series, and will continue to roll out a handful of others this year. They also plan to begin producing original podcasts, both scripted and non-fiction, drawing on their roster of writers and producers.

Narrated by Isaac Wright, Jr., who served as the real-life inspiration for the ABC series, each episode of For Life: The Podcast explores the story of a different exoneree, what they endured, and how they emerged with inspiring grace and newfound purpose. Along the way, we also hear from family members about how the wrongful incarceration of their loved one affected them all, and how they were able to maintain hope until they could be reunited.

The drama series has been heavily promoted, including last night on ABC’s 92nd Oscars.

Written by Steinberg and directed by George Tillman Jr., For Life the series is a fictional serialized legal and family drama inspired by the life of Wright, about a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. The show will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and his complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden, examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Glenn Fleshler, Dorian Missick and Tyla Harris star along with Mary Stuart Masterson and Boris McGiver.

SPT and ABC say they recognized the power of Wright’s real story – and the many others out there with stories like his — and saw the podcast as an opportunity to highlight and explore them through their own voices in the docuseries format that is so familiar to podcast listeners.

The podcast is produced by Treefort. Executive producers are Lisa Ammerman and Kelly Garner for Treefort, and Nicholas Austin and Nathan Staudinger for Sony Pictures Television.